Today in History: January 20, American hostages released from Iran after 444 days

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2026. There are 345 days left in the year. Today in…

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2026. There are 345 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 20, 1981, Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after Ronald Reagan was sworn in as president of the United States, succeeding Jimmy Carter.

Also on this date:

In 1841, the island of Hong Kong was ceded by China to Great Britain. It returned to Chinese control in July 1997.

In 1936, Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death. The king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for his second of four terms as president, becoming the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20; prior to the adoption of the 20th Amendment in 1933, presidential terms began on March 4.

In 1961, in his inaugural address, President John F. Kennedy urged Americans, “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

In 1986, the United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2009, Democrat Barack Obama was sworn in as the first Black president of the United States.

In 2011, authorities orchestrated one of the biggest Mafia takedowns in FBI history, charging 127 suspected mobsters and associates in the Northeast with murders, extortion and other crimes spanning decades.

In 2017, Republican Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as protesters clashed with police blocks from the inaugural parade.

Today’s birthdays: Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 96. Olympic figure skating gold medalist Carol Heiss Jenkins is 86. Rock musician Paul Stanley (KISS) is 74. Comedian Bill Maher is 70. Olympic swimming gold medalist John Naber is 70. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 61. Actor Rainn Wilson is 60. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 56. Musician Questlove (The Roots) is 55. Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and ex-governor of South Carolina, is 54. Country singer Brantley Gilbert is 41. Actor and singer Joshua Colley is 24. Singer-songwriter Glaive is 21.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.