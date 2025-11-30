Today in History: November 30, WTO protesters and police clash in Seattle

Today is Sunday, Nov. 30, the 334th day of 2025. There are 31 days left in the year. Today in…

Today in history:

On Nov. 30, 1999, an estimated 40,000 demonstrators clashed with police as they protested against the World Trade Organization as the WTO convened in Seattle.

Also on this date:

In 1782, the United States and Britain signed preliminary peace articles in Paris for ending the Revolutionary War; the Treaty of Paris was signed in September 1783.

In 1936, London’s Crystal Palace exhibition hall was destroyed by a massive fire.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers.

In 2004, “Jeopardy!” fans saw Ken Jennings end his 74-game winning streak as he lost to real estate agent Nancy Zerg. Years later, Jennings became the host of “Jeopardy!”

In 2012, Israel approved the construction of 3,000 homes in Jewish settlements on occupied lands, drawing swift condemnation from Palestinians a day after their successful bid for recognition by the United Nations.

In 2013, actor Paul Walker, star of the “Fast & Furious” movie series, was killed in a single-car accident north of Los Angeles; Walker’s friend Roger Rodas, who was driving the car, also died. Walker was 40 years old.

In 2018, former President George H.W. Bush, a World War II hero who rose through the political ranks to the nation’s highest office, died at his Houston home at the age of 94; his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara Bush, had died in April.

In 2024, Syrian insurgents took over most of Aleppo, the country’s largest city, facing little or no resistance from government troops. The insurgents would capture the capital of Damascus days later in December as President Bashar al-Assad fled the country, ending his family’s decades-long rule of Syria.

Today’s Birthdays: Filmmaker Woody Allen is 90. Filmmaker Ridley Scott is 88. Historian and screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 85. Filmmaker Terrence Malick is 82. Playwright David Mamet (MA’-meht) is 78. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 73. Singer Billy Idol is 70. Historian Michael Beschloss is 70. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 68. Actor-filmmaker Ben Stiller is 60. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is 54. Singer Clay Aiken is 47. Actor-filmmaker Gael García Bernal is 47. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 43. Actor Kaley Cuoco (KWOH’-koh) is 40. Model Chrissy Teigen is 40. Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is 35.

