Today in History: November 19, Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 19, the 323rd day of 2025. There are 42 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 19, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address at the dedication of a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

Also on this date:

In 1959, Ford Motor Co. announced it was halting production of the unpopular Edsel.

In 1969, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean made the second crewed landing on the moon.

In 1977, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel.

In 1985, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev met for the first time as they began their summit in Geneva.

In 1998, Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr testified before the House Judiciary Committee during impeachment hearings against President Bill Clinton.(The full House approved two articles of impeachment against Clinton that December; Clinton was later acquitted in a Senate trial).

In 2017, Charles Manson, the cult leader behind the murders of actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles in 1969, died in a California hospital at the age of 83 after nearly a half-century in prison.

In 2022, five people were killed and 25 injured when a shooter opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 89. Media mogul and philanthropist Ted Turner is 87. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 83. Poet Sharon Olds is 83. Sportscaster and former NFL wide receiver Ahmad Rashad is 76. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 69. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 69. Writer-filmmaker Charlie Kaufman is 67. Actor Allison Janney is 66. Actor Meg Ryan is 64. Actor-filmmaker Jodie Foster is 63. Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter Gail Devers is 59. Entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is 49. Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Kerri Strug is 48. Actor Reid Scott is 48. Film director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 46. Actor Adam Driver is 42. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 37.

