Today in History: October 13, Chilean miners rescued after 69 days underground

Today is Sunday, Oct. 13, the 287th day of 2024. There are 79 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Oct. 13, 2010, rescuers in Chile using a missile-like escape capsule pulled 33 men one by one to fresh air and freedom, 69 days after they were trapped in a collapsed mine 2,300 feet (700 meters) underground.

Also on this date:

In 1792, the cornerstone of the executive mansion, later known as the White House, was laid by President George Washington during a ceremony in the District of Columbia.

In 1932, President Herbert Hoover and Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington.

In 1943, Italy declared war on Germany, its one-time Axis partner.

In 1960, the Pittsburgh Pirates won the World Series, defeating the New York Yankees in Game 7, 10-9, on a home run hit by Bill Mazeroski.

In 1972, a Uruguayan chartered flight carrying 45 people crashed in the Andes. In order to stay alive, survivors resorted to feeding off the remains of some of the dead until they were rescued more than two months later.

In 1999, in Boulder, Colorado, the JonBenet Ramsey grand jury was dismissed after 13 months of work with prosecutors saying there wasn’t enough evidence to charge anyone in the 6-year-old beauty queen’s slaying.

In 2011, Raj Rajaratnam (rahj rah-juh-RUHT’-nuhm), the hedge fund billionaire at the center of one of the biggest insider-trading cases in U.S. history, was sentenced by a federal judge in New York to 11 years behind bars.

In 2016, Bob Dylan was named winner of the Nobel prize in literature.

Today’s Birthdays: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 86. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 83. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is 82. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 77. Model Beverly Johnson is 72. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 66. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 65. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 63. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE’-ah KRYS’-tal kee-MAH’) is 62. Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 62. Actor Matt Walsh is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman is 57. Actor Kate Walsh is 56. Actor Tisha Campbell is 56. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 55. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 53. Olympic gold medal swimmer and TV personality Summer Sanders is 52. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce is 47. Singer Ashanti is 44. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 42. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 35. Former first daughter Tiffany Trump is 31. “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin is 23.

