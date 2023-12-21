Today in History: December 21, Gen. Sherman concludes ‘March to the Sea’ during Civil War

Today in History Today is Thursday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2023. There are 10 days left in the…

Today in History

Today is Thursday, Dec. 21, the 355th day of 2023. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter begins at 10:27 p.m. EST.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 21, 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.

On this date:

In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)

In 1913, the first newspaper crossword puzzle, billed as a “Word-Cross Puzzle,” was published in the New York World.

In 1914, the U.S. government began requiring passport applicants to provide photographs of themselves.

In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Heidelberg, Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.

In 1976, the Liberian-registered tanker Argo Merchant broke apart near Nantucket Island off Massachusetts almost a week after running aground, spilling 7.5 million gallons of oil into the North Atlantic.

In 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.

In 1991, eleven of the 12 former Soviet republics proclaimed the birth of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the death of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

In 1995, the city of Bethlehem passed from Israeli to Palestinian control.

In 2009, the Obama administration imposed a three-hour limit on how long airlines can keep passengers waiting inside planes delayed on the ground.

In 2015, the nation’s three-decade-old ban on blood donations from gay and bisexual men was formally lifted, but major restrictions continued to limit who could give blood in the U.S.

In 2017, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to denounce President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, largely ignoring Trump’s threat to cut off aid to any country that went against him.

In 2020, President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations were safe.

In 2022, Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose “Immaculate Reception” is considered the most iconic play in NFL history, died at age 72.

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Phil Donahue is 88. Actor Jane Fonda is 86. Actor Larry Bryggman is 85. Singer Carla Thomas is 81. Musician Albert Lee is 80. Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas is 79. Actor Josh Mostel is 77. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 75. Rock singer Nick Gilder is 73. Movie producer Jeffrey Katzenberg is 73. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 69. Actor Jane Kaczmarek is 68. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 67. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen is 66. Actor-comedian Ray Romano is 66. Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is 61. Country singer Christy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 61. Rock musician Murph (The Lemonheads; Dinosaur Jr.) is 59. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 58. Rock musician Gabrielle Glaser is 58. Actor Michelle Hurd is 57. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 57. Actor Karri Turner is 57. Actor Khrystyne Haje is 55. Country singer Brad Warren (The Warren Brothers) is 55. Actor Julie Delpy is 54. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 52. Actor Glenn Fitzgerald is 52. Singer-musician Brett Scallions is 52. World Golf Hall of Famer Karrie Webb is 49. Rock singer Lukas Rossi (Rock Star Supernova) is 47. French President Emmanuel Macron is 46. Actor Rutina Wesley is 45. Rock musician Anna Bulbrook (Airborne Toxic Event) is 41. Country singer Luke Stricklin is 41. Actor Steven Yeun is 40. Actor Kaitlyn Dever is 27.

