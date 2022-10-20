IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Home » Back in the Day » 20 years later, memories…

20 years later, memories of Beltway Sniper shootings have ‘profound effect’

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

October 2, 2022, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

20 years ago today, the Beltway Snipers began the first day of their three-week-long string of shootings, terrorizing the Washington region while killing 10 people and injuring three others.

The public safety crisis began with a shot fired through a glass window at a Michael’s craft store in Aspen Hill, Maryland. No one was struck, but the shot barely missed a woman inside. Less than an hour later, 55-year-old James Martin became the snipers’ first victim when he was killed outside the Shoppers Food Warehouse in Wheaton, Maryland.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, who was then a deputy state’s attorney, chanced upon the first killing and learned immediately that a sniper was believed to be behind Martin’s death.

“I was on my way to dinner. I noticed the constellation of police, sirens and lights and I went in to find out what was going on and was briefed that evening about what happened to Mr. Martin … that it appeared to be a sniper shooting, nobody saw anybody near Mr. Martin,” McCarthy said. “I was intimately involved in it, from the first instance, having almost basically stumbled on it.”

McCarthy would become legal adviser to the Sniper Task Force.

The next day, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo stepped up their killings, hitting four more people in Montgomery County and one in the District.

The snipers struck people who were shopping, getting gas, vacuuming their car and mowing the lawn. Because the victims were killed conducting simple, everyday tasks, many people hunkered down in their homes, curtailed children’s’ activities and put off shopping and pumping gas.

“If you lived here, in Montgomery County or in the region, you felt victimized … I cannot think of any other criminal event that has profoundly effected the way every one of us lived,” McCarthy said.

Fear washed over the region with the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2001 mysterious mailings of deadly anthrax still fresh in the minds of Washingtonians.

Over the following weeks, the shootings would extend to a child outside his school in Bowie to people getting gas, shopping and dining out in Manassas, Fredericksburg, Falls Church and Ashland, Virginia.

The last victim, a bus driver, was killed in Aspen Hill on Oct. 22, 2002.

The snipers were captured two days later at a Frederick, Maryland, rest stop while asleep in their car. Muhammad was sentenced to death and executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo is currently serving four life terms in Virginia.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Back in the Day | Crime News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

How Diplomatic Security oversaw first all in-person UN General Assembly since COVID-19 began

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up