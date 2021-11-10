WTOP wins Marconi Radio Award for News/Talk Station of the Year

WTOP-FM has been proudly named News/Talk Station of the year for the esteemed Marconi Radio Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters.

WTOP-FM has been named News/Talk Station of the Year for the esteemed Marconi Radio Awards from the National Association of Broadcasters. This year’s honors were announced Wednesday during an NAB virtual awards ceremony hosted by syndicated talk show host Angela Yee.

This year’s nod will be WTOP’s fourth Marconi Award in the News/Talk Station category and eighth overall in the last decade.

Listen to WTOP highlights from 2020/2021

“Our team works diligently 24/7/365 to serve our listeners by delivering them the latest news across the region in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia,” said Joel Oxley, WTOP’s General Manager. “It’s an incredible honor and opportunity to work with such a talented group of people and be able to share our success in winning this prestigious award from the National Association of Broadcasters. We look forward to serving our community for many years to come.”

Oxley was also a named finalist in 2021 for the Legendary Manager of the Year category.

Established in 1989, the Marconi Radio Awards “recognize stations and individuals for their excellence and performance in radio.” The award gets its namesake from Italian inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi, who pioneered wireless broadcasting through his innovations. It is considered one of the top honors in the field of broadcasting.

Finalists for the Marconi Awards are decided by a select team of national broadcasters and winners voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

WTOP wasn’t the only Hubbard Broadcasting station recognized by the Marconi Radio Awards in 2021. KTMY-FM in Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota won Large Market Station of the Year and WTMX-FM in Chicago won AC Station of the Year.

The complete list of 2021 Marconi Award winners can be found here.