WTOP named ‘Major Market Station of the Year’ at 2019 NAB Marconi Radio Awards

WTOP was named Major Market Station of the Year at the 30th annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Marconi Radio Awards in Dallas, Texas, Thursday night.

The NAB Marconi Radio Awards honor radio stations and on-air personalities for excellence in broadcasting, according to a news release from NAB.

WTOP General Manager and Senior Vice President Joel Oxley accepted the honor at the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Dinner and Show. He said the win was a “team effort.”

The station had been named Major Market Station of the Year most recently in 2005, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017. In 2018, it was named News/Talk Station of the Year.

This year’s awards recognized two new award categories: Legendary Manager of the Year and Best Radio Station Podcast.

WTOP is owned by Hubbard Radio. Four other Hubbard-owned radio stations received Marconi Awards on Thursday for Legendary Manager of the Year (Dan Seeman), Large Market Personality of the Year (Crisco, Dez and Ryan, Hot AC KSTP-F), Large Market Station of the Year (Hot AC KSTP-F) and AC Station of the Year (KRWM)

Marconi finalists, which were announced in July, were selected by a task force of broadcasters. The winners were voted on by the NAB Marconi Radio Awards Selection Academy.

