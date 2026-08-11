Wallabies lock Miles Amatosero banned 3 weeks for dangerous play in rugby test against Japan

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Wallabies lock Miles Amatosero has been banned for three weeks after admitting to dangerous play in…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Wallabies lock Miles Amatosero has been banned for three weeks after admitting to dangerous play in Australia’s 35-32 win over Japan in Osaka last weekend.

Amatosero was shown a red card late in the first half after a video match official ruled that his left shoulder made contact with the head of an opposing player as he attempted a clean out in a maul.

A southern hemisphere rugby judiciary committee on Tuesday suspended Amatosero for three weeks, a timeframe that includes another test against Japan on Saturday, a club game for Gordon in Sydney’s Shute Shield and a test against Argentina on Aug. 29.

He could become eligible to play against Argentina, though, after being given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Program as a substitute for the last match of the sanction.

The 203-centimeter (6-foot-8) Amatosero made his test debut in Joe Schmidt’s last match as head coach against Italy last month and was selected to start in the first test match under new coach Les Kiss.

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