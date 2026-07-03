Egypt defender Mohamed Hany becomes first player with two own-goals in the same World Cup

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Egypt defender Mohamed Hany has become the first player in World Cup history to have two…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Egypt defender Mohamed Hany has become the first player in World Cup history to have two own-goals in the same tournament.

A free kick by Australia midfielder Aiden O’Neill in the 55th minute Friday went off Hany’s head and into the net to even the score in the round of 32 match at 1-1.

That came only minutes after Hany remained down on the field after a collision with Australia midfielder Connor Metcalfe when they were going for the ball near the same net.

Concerned Egypt teammates immediately signaled for help, and Hany was tended to for several minutes — apparently for a possible concussion — before being allowed to remain in the match. Medical personnel waited nearby with a stretcher, though it was never used.

Hany also had an own-goal in Egypt’s 1-1 draw against Belgium in the group stage.

Australia is playing in a knockout match at the World Cup for the third time. The Socceroos were shut out by Italy 1-0 in 2006, and lost to Argentina 2-1 in 2022 when their only score was also an own-goal.

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