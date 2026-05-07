Pakistan to host Australia in 3 one-day cricket internationals in May and early June

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will host Australia in a three-match one-day international series later this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan will host Australia in a three-match one-day international series later this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Thursday.

The tour is part of Australia’s second half of a white-ball tour to Pakistan that started with a three-match T20 series in January and early February ahead of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan won that series over Australia 3-0.

Australia will arrive on May 23 and will play the first ODI in Rawalpindi on May 30. Lahore will host the remaining two games on June 2 and 4.

It will be Australia’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan in four years since it last played the 50-over format in 2022.

Last year, Australia played Champions Trophy games in Pakistan that included a victory over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

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