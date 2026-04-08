Wallaby flanker Carlo Tizzano says ‘benvenuto’ to Italy ahead of Nations Championship match

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Rugby Australia couldn’t have done a better job of finding a Wallaby to help promote Italy’s…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Rugby Australia couldn’t have done a better job of finding a Wallaby to help promote Italy’s first appearance in Australia in nine years.

Flanker Carlo Tizzano, born in Australia to Italian parents, is helping mark 100 days until the Wallabies take on Italy in Perth on July 18 as part of rugby’s new Nations Championship.

The test will be the first time Italy plays Down Under since 2017 and forms part of the first Nations Championship which will see six teams from the Southern Hemisphere take on six teams from the Northern Hemisphere throughout the year.

A finals weekend will be held in London to decide the overall winner in November.

Tizzano, who plays for the Perth-based Western Force in Super Rugby and was with Ealing in England in 2022-23, turned down offers to play for Italy and made his test debut for Australia in 2024 against South Africa.

“Lucky I didn’t pull the trigger” Tizzano had said after having been contacted by former Italy coach Conor O’Shea in 2018 to play for his side.

Italy has played well recently against the Wallabies — last November at Udine, Italy, two players with Australian heritage helped Italy beat the Wallabies 26-19. Louis Lynagh, the son of Wallabies great Michael Lynagh, and Melbourne-born Monty Ioane, the nephew of former Wallabies winger Digby Ioane, scored back-to-back tries in Italy’s comeback victory.

Italy had never beaten Australia in 20 matches until 2022, but last year’s win proved the win in Florence three years ago was not a fluke. Italy also beat England in March for the first time in an international.

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