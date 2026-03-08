South Korea edges Australia for top spot in Group A at Women’s Asian Cup. Philippines ousts Iran

SYDNEY (AP) — South Korea edged host Australia for top spot in Group A at the Women’s Asian Cup on…

SYDNEY (AP) — South Korea edged host Australia for top spot in Group A at the Women’s Asian Cup on goal difference after a 3-3 draw Sunday in front of a tournament-record crowd at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

Philippines maintained a chance of advancing to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over Iran in another Group A match that kicked off simultaneously in wet conditions at Gold Coast Stadium.

The Iranian women’s team exited the tournament on three losses and faces a return to a country embroiled in war. Organizers have not announced details for Iran’s departure from Australia.

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance to the quarterfinals along with the two best third-place teams, meaning Philippines will have to sweat on other results after placing third in Group A.

South Korea will play the third-place team from either Group B or Group C in the quarterfinals, while Australia will have to face either defending champion China or three-time champion North Korea.

Australia’s late goal not quite enough

Australia twice rallied from a goal down in front of a crowd of 60,279, with Chelsea forward Sam Kerr playing a key role and with Alanna Kennedy scoring twice, including the late equalizer in stoppage time. Both teams finished unbeaten in the group, but 2022 finalist South Korea finished with a goal difference one better than Australia’s.

The crowd surpassed the attendance of 44,379 at Australia’s opening game aganist Philippines in Perth on March 1, which was a Women’s Asian Cup record.

Kerr and Caitlin Foord both missed scoring chances for Australia before South Korea opened with a counter-attacking goal in the 13th minute after Jeon Yu-gyeong outpaced the defense and set up Mun Eun-ju for the score.

Kenney made it 1-1 in the 32nd after lead-in work from Foord and Mary Fowler and Kerr gave Australia a 2-1 lead going into halftime with Kerr scoring from close range just before the break.

Kim Shin-ji and Kang Chae-rim came on as substitutes in the second half and had a quick impact, giving South Korea a 3-2 lead. Kim Shin-ji’s penalty kick made it 2-2 in the 53rd and she delivered the cross for Kang’s goal four minutes later.

Kennedy’s goal eight minutes into stoppage time ensured Australia finished unbeaten, albeit not entirely happy with the result.

“We all know we needed to win tonight, so it felt like a loss to be fair,” Kerr said.

South Korea coach Shin Sang-Woo felt like his team should have won.

“I’d like to say thank you to all of my players because they did not give up and gave 100% to the end. I slightly feel sorry that we couldn’t end this game with three points, but I’m still delighted with the first goal to be winner of this group.”

Philippines still in contention

Philippines scored a goal in each half in a tough encounter against the Iranian women’s team to clinch third place and maintain a chance of progressing.

Sara Didar had an early chance for Iran but her strike in the sixth minute was comfortably saved by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

At the other end, 38-year-old Iran goalkeeper Raha Yazdani kept it level with three saves in four minutes but Philippines opened the scoring in the 29th when Sara Eggesvik had a goal awarded after a VAR review.

Yazdani made three more crucial saves late in the first half to keep it to 1-0 at the break and it took until the 82nd minute before substitute Chandler McDaniel fired in the goal to give Philippines a two-goal buffer.

State of play

In Group B, defending champion China and three-time winner North Korea are into the quarterfinals after their second consecutive wins. On Monday, North Korea plays China in a match that will decide top spot, while Bangladesh takes on Uzbekistan.

In Group C, two-time champion Japan leads with six points following an 11-0 win over India in Perth on Saturday. Japan will next face Vietnam, which lost 1-0 to Taiwan on Saturday after opening with a 2-1 win over India.

