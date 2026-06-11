Australia recalls Meredith after 5 years, bats first against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia recalled fast bowler Riley Meredith in this format for the first time in five years…

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Australia recalled fast bowler Riley Meredith in this format for the first time in five years and captain Josh Inglis won the toss and elected to bat in the second one-day cricket international against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Bangladesh, which won the first game by 86 runs on the DLS Method, is targeting a maiden ODI series win over Australia. The Australian squad is under pressure and under strength, missing frontline pace bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood and Mitchell Starc.

Meredith, who played his only previous ODI against the West Indies in 2021, replaced Liam Scott in the only change to Australia’s XI from the first game.

Opening batter Saif Hassan made way for Soumya Sarkar as Bangladesh also made only one change.

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Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Sourmya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Tanvir Islam

Australia: Matt Short, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Xavier Bartlett, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

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