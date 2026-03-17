Sam Kerr lifts Australia past China 2-1 and into the Women’s Asian Cup final

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Sam Kerr dispensed with the backflip that was a trademark celebration of her early goals, pointing…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Sam Kerr dispensed with the backflip that was a trademark celebration of her early goals, pointing an index finger to her head this time after producing a moment of brilliance to secure Australia’s 2-1 win over China and a spot in the Women’s Asian Cup.

The Chelsea forward enhanced her reputation as Australian soccer’s all-time leading scorer when she arrowed in a left-foot shot from an acute angle in the 58th minute to seal the semifinal victory over defending champion China on Tuesday night.

As much as she’s loved playing the tournament opener and two knockout games in her childhood hometown of Perth, Kerr noted Australia had taken the harder route to the final by finishing second in its group — on goal difference — to South Korea.

That gave the 2022 finalist South Koreans the bigger stadiums for the quarterfinals and semifinals in Sydney, where they’ll take on Japan on Wednesday for the other spot in the final.

Kerr was a junior member of the squad the last time Australia won the Women’s Asian Cup in 2010, and scored in the final against North Korea.

Now she has 73 goals for the Matildas and, unlike her limited appearances in the run to the 2023 World Cup semifinals at home because of injury, Kerr has played a leading role in the continental championship.

“I know we came in as one of the favorites (but) we have taken the long road here and it just feels so good to be here now in the final,” she said. “I didn’t care who scored tonight or how we won, I just wanted to make sure we won.”

Kerr explained her new goal celebration was a reminder “just to be like keeping my head.”

“It’s just about making sure, you know … I know I can be one of the best players in the world and I think I’m showing that this tournament.”

Tight contest

Caitlin Foord gave Australia the lead in the 17th when she finished an attack that started with Mary Fowler combining with Ellie Carpenter down the right side. Carpenter then crossed into the area, where Fowler cut the ball back for Foord to fire in a right-foot shot.

China equalized in the 26th through Zhang Linyan from the penalty spot. Zhang won the penalty after she swooped on a defensive blunder and was felled in the area by goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold.

It was 1-1 at halftime.

Tension was building toward the hour mark when Kerr seized momentum for the host, starting a counterattack on halfway in partnership with Foord, who timed a pass perfectly for her captain running into the area. Kerr controlled the pass with her right foot and rounded the goalkeeper before angling in a left-foot shot.

“It’s a massive relief,” Foord said. “Matildas spirit came out today and that’s what it took — we got it done.”

All of the semifinalists qualified automatically for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The losing quarterfinalists — North Korea, Taiwan, Uzbekistan and Philippines — go into playoffs for two more guaranteed places in Brazil.

Iran’s exit

The two Iran players who remained in Australia on protection visas following their team’s group-stage exit joined a practice session Monday with a professional club in Brisbane in their first publicly shared appearance since it emerged they were given asylum.

Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh were pictured smiling and wearing the club’s training uniform as they posed alongside a women’s elite squad in photos posted to social media by the Brisbane Roar.

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