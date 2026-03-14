New Zealand women clinch the World Rugby Sevens Series title in New Jersey

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand women’s team has won the 2026 World Rugby Sevens Series season title…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The New Zealand women’s team has won the 2026 World Rugby Sevens Series season title even before the final is played in the last tournament of the season in Harrison, New Jersey.

New Zealand’s Black Ferns won all three of its group matches to earn a place opposite hosts the United States in Sunday’s semifinals. In doing so, they established an unassailable lead over Australia on the series ladder.

Defending series champion New Zealand is attempting to win the United States tournament for the third-straight year. Australia will play Fiji in the other semifinal which will likely set up an Australia-New Zealand final for the sixth time this year.

“Winning the Series has definitely been a goal of ours this season,” New Zealand captain Risi Pouri-Lane said. “To win the league and be consistent throughout it is probably one of the hardest things to do because it’s such a long season.

“I’m proud of the girls to get that done but, just because we’ve got the league title, it doesn’t mean we can slack off. The girls know that we’ve got more to give so nothing changes.”

Australia will play Fiji and Argentina will play South Africa in the men’s semifinals on Monday.

Fiji and South Africa are tied atop the men’s series standings, meaning the series winner may not be decided until the final.

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