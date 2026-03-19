Asian Cup hosting bids for 2031, 2035 scrapped to meet FIFA changes to soccer calendar

GENEVA (AP) — Asia’s soccer body halted bidding to host its men’s Asian Cup in 2031 and 2035, telling member…

GENEVA (AP) — Asia’s soccer body halted bidding to host its men’s Asian Cup in 2031 and 2035, telling member federations on Thursday it was asked by FIFA to move the tournament to even-numbered years.

The Asian Football Confederation’s letter to members seen by the Associated Press came just six weeks after announcing a list of interested candidates, including Australia, Kuwait and South Korea who each wanted to host either tournament. Japan wanted the 2035 edition.

The letter said FIFA recently told Asian soccer leaders of planned changes to the international match calendar, and that the world body wants the AFC to stage its marquee men’s event in even-numbered years.

The AFC told member federations “following careful consideration” it agreed to align with FIFA’s request — likely pushing the Asian Cup to 2032 and 2036, the same years UEFA’s European Championship and South America’s Copa America will be played.

FIFA was approached for comment.

Bidding for the 2031 and 2035 competitions “will be abandoned in its entirety,” the AFC said.

The FIFA-managed calendar sets dates years in advance for national team games and the current calendar runs through 2030. It includes the 2027 Asian Cup which Saudi Arabia hosts starting Jan. 5.

The FIFA calendar also mandates when clubs worldwide must release players to national teams for those qualifying games, finals tournaments and friendlies.

FIFA has been widely criticized in recent years for not consulting enough on changing the calendar, and the European Union in Brussels is looking at a formal complaint from player unions and domestic leagues.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.