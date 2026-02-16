Steve Smith activated for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad to replace injured Josh Hazlewood

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Steve Smith has been added to Australia’s squad at the Twenty20 World Cup officially as…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Steve Smith has been added to Australia’s squad at the Twenty20 World Cup officially as an injury replacement for fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

The 36-year-old Smith was rushed to Colombo at the start of the tournament when skipper Mitch Marsh was ruled out of Australia’s opening win over Ireland.

Smith, who played his last Twenty20 international two years ago, was cleared by the International Cricket Council to participate if required.

He has played 67 T20 internationals and averages almost 25 at a strike rate of 125.45, with five half-centuries and a highest score of 90.

Australia, coming off an upset loss to Zimbabwe, was playing tournament co-host Sri Lanka later Monday at Pallekele in Group B.

Cricket Australia said Smith trained with the squad on Sunday and selectors decided to formalize his inclusion in the squad.

“With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he (Smith) is activated and available for selection in time for (Monday’s) match, if required,” Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.

