Sam Kerr is back to captain Australia for her fifth Women’s Asian Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr will captain Australia in her fifth Women’s Asian Cup and Matildas coach Joe Montemurro has decided to take a chance on Mary Fowler’s fitness by naming her in his squad Thursday for the Australia-hosted regional soccer tournament beginning in 10 days.

Fowler is back in a Matildas squad for the first time since April of last year when she required a right knee reconstruction after sustaining a rupture to her anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Manchester City in the Women’s FA Cup semifinals.

She has managed just 15 minutes of match time since suffering her injury, but returns to a squad full of familiar faces. Kerr will have veterans Steph Catley and Ellie Carpenter as her vice-captains as the Australians seek a second Asian Cup win following the country’s 2010 title.

The Asian Cup and next year’s World Cup in Brazil could be among the last major global tournaments for the bulk of the Matildas squad, most of whom featured in the 2023 World Cup in Australia.

“Selecting a squad is never easy,” Montemurro said in a statement. “But it is a privilege to bring together players who truly represent the identity and spirit of the Matildas, and who understand the responsibility of representing Australia.”

Australia meets the Philippines in the opening match of the tournament in Perth on March 1 ahead of group games against Iran at the Gold Coast, south of Brisbane, on March 5 and 2022 finalists South Korea in Sydney on March 8.

The 12-team tournament includes defending champion China and ends March 21 with the final at Sydney’s Olympic stadium. Matches will be played at five venues — two stadiums each in Perth and Sydney and at the Gold Coast.

Australia squad: Sam Kerr (captain), Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Winonah Heatley, Michelle Heyman, Clare Hunt, Kahli Johnson, Alanna Kennedy, Holly McNamara, Teagan Micah, Courtney Nevin, Jamilla Rankin, Hayley Raso, Charlize Rule, Amy Sayer, Remy Siemsen, Kaitlyn Torpey, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Jada Whyman.

