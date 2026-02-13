Australia stunned by Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup and UAE and US also win

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Zimbabwe remained unbeaten against Australia at T20 World Cups after a surprising and comfortable 23-run…

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Zimbabwe remained unbeaten against Australia at T20 World Cups after a surprising and comfortable 23-run win on Friday.

Defending 169, seamers Blessing Muzarabani grabbed a career-best 4-17 and Brad Evans 3-23 to help dismiss Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs.

Zimbabwe’s second victory from two matches left Australia — the 2021 champion and perennial white-ball contender — needing to beat co-host Sri Lanka and Oman to advance from Group B.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates and United States registered their second wins in T20 World Cup history.

The UAE beat Canada by five wickets in New Delhi and the U.S. routed the Netherlands by 93 runs in Chennai.

Zimbabwe zap Australia

Zimbabwe shocked Australia in their only previous T20 World Cup match in 2007, a freak five-wicket win in Cape Town. But 19 years later the contest was stunning for how much Zimbabwe dominated.

Zimbabwe lost only two wickets batting. Opener Brian Bennett earlier anchored with an unbeaten 64 off 56 balls. Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) and Ryan Burl (35) contributed and captain Sikandar Raza’s late acceleration (25 off 13 deliveries) was crucial in reaching 169-2.

The game was as good as over when Zimbabwe reduced Australia to 29-4 after 4.3 overs of the chase. Muzarabani and Evans did the damage and returned to finish what they started.

Matt Renshaw, playing in his first T20 World Cup, scored a fighting 65 off 44 balls into the 19th over and partnered with Glenn Maxwell, who struggled for 31 off 32.

“I was bowling to some of the best players in the world, so I am really happy it came off really nice,” said Muzarabani, who also reached 100 wickets in T20s. “Really good to beat Australia, but also (will be) nice to qualify (for the Super 8s), so looking forward to the next game now.”

Zimbabwe is on a mission of redemption after failing to qualify for the 2024 T20 World Cup, the only full member to miss out. But before this game veteran batter Brendan Taylor was ruled out of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, and during Australia’s innings captain Raza left with leg cramps.

Australia was without captain Mitchell Marsh, sidelined for the second successive game due to a testicular injury. When stand-in skipper Travis Head deflected the ball onto his stumps, Australia was four down and in deep trouble.

On a slow pitch the asking rate soared and Zimbabwe didn’t allow the batters to break free.

Earlier, Marumani hit seven boundaries to lead Zimbabwe to 61-0 with Bennett, who shared another 60-run stand with Burl.

Second wins for UAE and US

Opener Aryansh Sharma hit 74 not out off 53 balls to lead UAE across the finish line against Canada. Sharma surpassed Muhammad Waseem’s 66 not out against New Zealand in the previous game for UAE’s highest score at a T20 World Cup.

Chasing Canada’s 150-7, the UAE was down to 66-4 as left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar rocked the top order with 3-14 in four overs.

Sohaib Khan provided the turning point — 51 off 29 balls with four sixes — and an 84-run stand off 42 balls with Sharma.

Canada was restricted to a below-par score after medium pacer Juniad Siddique picked 5-35, the second best figures in the tournament.

UAE’s only previous T20 World Cup win was against Namibia in 2022.

The U.S. also notched a second win in tournament history after downing Pakistan in 2024.

Saiteja Mukkamalla scored 79 off 51 balls with four sixes and five fours as the U.S. racked up 196-6. Skipper Monank Patel added 36 off 22.

The Dutch hit back through medium pacer Bas de Leede (3-37), but Shubham Rajane countered with 48 not out off 24 balls to propel the score.

The Netherlands collapsed to 103 all out in 15.5 overs.

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh took 4-21, medium pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk 3-21 and wrist spinner Mohammad Mohsin 2-19 as the U.S. earned the biggest win by runs — 93 — for an associate at T20 World Cups.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.