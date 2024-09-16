Scotland-born Tom Sermanni named as interim coach of Australian women’s soccer team

SYDNEY (AP) — Scotland-born Tom Sermanni has been named interim head coach of the Australian women’s soccer team, his third…

SYDNEY (AP) — Scotland-born Tom Sermanni has been named interim head coach of the Australian women’s soccer team, his third time in charge of the Matildas.

Soccer Australia did not renew former head coach Tony Gustavsson’s contract after the Matildas failed to make it out of the group stage at the Paris Olympics. It announced Sermanni’s appointment on Tuesday as the federation searches for a new head coach.

Australia finished third in its group behind the U.S. and Germany, failing to make it to the knockout stages at an Olympic tournament for the first time since Sydney 2000.

The 70-year-old Sermanni will lead the team for next month’s international window which includes a match against Olympic bronze medalists Germany and possibly through to the end of the year.

Sermanni was head coach of the U.S. women’s team in 2013-14, was an assistant for Canada’s women’s team in 2015 and led the New Zealand women’s side from 2018 until the end of the Tokyo Olympics.

“With over three decades of football experience in Australia and internationally, his extensive knowledge of the global women’s football landscape, the local Australian game and his previous success with the team make him the ideal candidate to guide the Matildas through this transitional period,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said in a statement.

