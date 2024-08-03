Australia 9, Hungary 8 Australia 2 2 2 3 — 9 Hungary 2 3 2 1 — 8 First Quarter_None…

Australia 9, Hungary 8

Australia 2 2 2 3 — 9 Hungary 2 3 2 1 — 8

First Quarter_None

Second Quarter_None

Third Quarter_None

Fourth Quarter_None

Exclusions_Australia 13 (M. Berehulak 1, B. Edwards 1, N. Power 1, M. Maksimovic 2, C. Negus 2, C. Poot 2, L. Edwards 4); Hungary 9 (D. Angyal 1, E. Molnar 1, V. Vigvari 1, S. Jansik 2, M. Vamos 2, G. Zalanki 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Hungary None.

Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (M. Byrnes 1); Hungary 1 (D. Angyal 1).

Ejections_Australia 1 (L. Edwards); Hungary None.

Referees_Georgios Stavridis, Greece. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Hadi Farid, United States.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.