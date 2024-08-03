Australia 9, Hungary 8
|Australia
|2
|2
|2
|3
|—
|9
|Hungary
|2
|3
|2
|1
|—
|8
First Quarter_None
Second Quarter_None
Third Quarter_None
Fourth Quarter_None
Exclusions_Australia 13 (M. Berehulak 1, B. Edwards 1, N. Power 1, M. Maksimovic 2, C. Negus 2, C. Poot 2, L. Edwards 4); Hungary 9 (D. Angyal 1, E. Molnar 1, V. Vigvari 1, S. Jansik 2, M. Vamos 2, G. Zalanki 2).
4 Minute Exclusions_Australia None; Hungary None.
Penalty Fouls_Australia 1 (M. Byrnes 1); Hungary 1 (D. Angyal 1).
Ejections_Australia 1 (L. Edwards); Hungary None.
Referees_Georgios Stavridis, Greece. Veselin Miskovic, Montenegro. Mihajlo Ciric, Serbia. Hadi Farid, United States.
