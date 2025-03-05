Steve Smith quits one-day international cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy loss to India

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Steve Smith has retired from one-day international cricket in the wake of Australia’s Champions Trophy semifinal…

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Steve Smith has retired from one-day international cricket in the wake of Australia’s Champions Trophy semifinal loss to India.

Cricket Australia issued a statement Wednesday to confirm the former skipper’s retirement from the 50-over version of the game.

Smith will continue to play test cricket for Australia and remains available for selection in the Twenty20 format.

The decision means the 35-year-old batter won’t be available for Australia’s World Cup defense in 2027 despite standing in for Pat Cummins as captain for the Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan.

In his last ODI innings, Smith top-scored for Australia with 76 runs from 96 deliveries but his team lost by four wickets to India at Dubai on Tuesday night and narrowly missed out on reaching the tournament final.

Smith was part of victorious ODI World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2023, and said those were career highlights in the format.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a statement. “Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way.”

In the test format, where matches are played across five days, Smith has scored 10,271 runs in 116 tests, including 36 centuries and 41 half-centuries, and averages 56.74 per innings.

His next assignment will be in Australia’s attempt to defend the World Test Championship in June’s final against South Africa at Lord’s and in the subsequent test tour to the Caribbean. Australia hosts the Ashes against England starting in November.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship Final, the West Indies (tour) and then England at home,” Smith said. “I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

After making his international debut against the West Indies in 2010 as a leg-spinning allrounder, Smith played 170 ODIs and tallied 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28, including 12 centuries.

Smith was Australia’s ODI player of the year in 2015 and 2021 and was part of the International Cricket Council’s ODI team of the year in 2015.

Australia’s selection committee chairman George Bailey said Smith remained “fully committed to test cricket and is an integral member of and leader within that team.”

“Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn’t changed and one Cricket Australia supports,” Bailey said. “To leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.