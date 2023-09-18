Nikola, Valero Energy rise; Stellantis, Clorox fall, Monday, 9/18/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: Stellantis N.V. (STLA), down…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Stellantis N.V. (STLA), down 23 cents to $19.02.

The United Auto Workers reportedly rejected the automaker’s latest wage proposal.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 34 cents to $1.53.

The electric truck maker named Mary Chan as its new chief operating officer.

Clorox Co. (CLX), down $1.29 to $144.91.

The bleach maker said a cyberattack in August will impact its fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $6.98 to $267.41.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly considering building a factory in Saudi Arabia.

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $2.60 to $146.28.

Energy stocks mostly gained ground as oil prices edged higher.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 5 cents to $40.32.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Chevron Corp. (CVX), up $1.52 to $168.02.

A liquefied natural gas plant in Australia owned by the energy company resumed full production after a fault cut output.

Ennis Inc. (EBF), up 55 cents to $21.55.

The wholesale printing company announced a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.

