England 3, Australia 1

England 1 2 — 3 Australia 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, England, Toone, (Russo), 36th minute. Second Half_2, Australia,…

First Half_1, England, Toone, (Russo), 36th minute.

Second Half_2, Australia, Kerr, (Gorry), 63rd; 3, England, Hemp, (Bright), 71st; 4, England, Russo, (Hemp), 86th.

Goalies_England, Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Ellie Roebuck; Australia, Mackenzie Arnold, Lydia Williams, Teagan Micah.

Yellow Cards_Greenwood, England, 10th; Kelly, England, 90th+5.

Referee_Tori Penso. Assistant Referees_Brooke Mayo, Mijensa Rosancha Rensch, Massimiliano Irrati. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita.

A_75,784.

