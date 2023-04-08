Masters Tournament Scores

Saturday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 Partial Third Round Suspended due to weather…

Saturday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72 Partial Third Round Suspended due to weather Did not finish

Leaderboard

SCORE Thru

Brooks Koepka, United States -13 6

Jon Rahm, Spain -9 6

Sam Bennett, United States -6 6

Patrick Cantlay -5 13

Matt Fitzpatrick -5 11

Collin Morikawa, United States -5 7

Viktor Hovland -5 7

Justin Rose, England -4 9

Russell Henley, United States -4 9

Phil Mickelson, United States -4 9

Joaquin Niemann, Chile -4 9

Cameron Young, United States -4 8

Jason Day, Australia -4 7

