Sports on TV for Thursday, December 1

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, December 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. FS1 — Oklahoma…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, December 1 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Oklahoma St. at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN — Creighton at Texas

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Valparaiso at Belmont

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona St. at Colorado

PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

9 p.m.

ESPN — Seton Hall at Kansas

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at Oregon St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Stanford

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Northwestern at Duke

6 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: North Carolina at Indiana

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Maryland at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Nebraska at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

BTN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Georgia Tech at Michigan St.

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: NC State at Iowa

9 p.m.

ACCN — ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Michigan at Miami

GOLF 5 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, First Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, First Round, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

8 p.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, Second Round, Victoria Golf Club, Victoria, Australia

5 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec SA Open Championship, Second Round, Blair Atholl Golf, Lanseria, South Africa

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — AXE NIBC Series: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Montverde Academy (Fla.)

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — AXE NIBC Series: Oak Hill Academy (Va.) at Sunrise Christian (Kan.)

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Buffalo at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Croatia vs. Belgium, Group F, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Morocco, Group F, Doha, Qatar

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group E, Al Rayyan, Qatar

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Germany, Group E, Al Khor, Qatar

TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Africa Cares Women’s Tennis Challenge —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.