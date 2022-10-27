RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin says West wants world domination | Ukrainian cats up for adoption | Russia, NATO hold nuclear drills
Home » Australia News » United Cup tennis competition…

United Cup tennis competition to lead into Australia Open

The Associated Press

October 27, 2022, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SYDNEY (AP) — A new team competition with $15 million in prize money will open the 2023 tennis season ahead of the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia announced the formation of the United Cup on Friday (Thursday ET), saying it will involve women and men from 18 countries competing from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8. Matches will be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

Each squad will include up to four women and up to four men at the event, which will have 500 WTA and 500 ATP rankings points available.

Each contest will include four matches in singles — two between women and two between men — and one in mixed doubles.

Australia is guaranteed a spot in the field; other nations will qualify based on WTA and ATP rankings.

The season’s first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open, begins at Melbourne Park on Jan. 16.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Australia News | Sports | World News

AFGE joins calls to fire State Dept diplomat for allegedly posting antisemitic content

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

Want to see the office space of the future? GSA wants to show you the way

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up