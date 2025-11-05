Live Radio
Photos show the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi on the Philippines

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 3:08 AM

CEBU, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Kalmaegi left at least 66 people dead with 26 others missing in the central Philippines, many in widespread flooding that trapped people on their roofs and swept away scores of cars in hard-hit Cebu province, which is still recovering from a deadly earthquake, officials said Wednesday.

