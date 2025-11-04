Pakistan fast bowler Rauf banned for 2 matches for violating ICC code of conduct in Asia Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ICC on Tuesday banned Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf for two matches for…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The ICC on Tuesday banned Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf for two matches for violating its code of conduct during Twenty20 games against India in the Asia Cup.

The ban means Rauf will be eligible only for the third game of the ODI series against South Africa at Faisalabad on Saturday.

Rauf accumulated four demerit points from two separate offenses during Pakistan’s games against archrival India on Sept. 14 and Sept. 28.

The ICC said in a statement that Rauf breached the article that concerns bringing the game into disrepute. Rauf didn’t accept the charge on both occasions and after formal hearings the sanctions were handed out. If a player accumulates four demerit points within a 24-month period, a two-match suspension automatically comes into effect.

Subsequently, Rauf missed out the opening ODI of three-match series against South Africa on Tuesday, which Pakistan narrowly won by two wickets.

The strained political relations between the two South Asian neighboring countries saw Indian players refusing to shake hands with Pakistan players during all the three Asia Cup games, that included a no handshakes at the toss.

In the other sanctions, Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan received an official warning and also a demerit point for an offense during Asia Cup game against India on Sept. 14.

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was also handed a similar punishment for his breach of ICC code of conduct during the final against India.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who made a political comment after India beat Pakistan on Sept. 14, was fined 30% of his match fee and received two demerit points.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha had said that Indian players’ gesture of no handshake was not in the spirit of the game, but Yadav had defended his team’s decision, saying some things were “bigger than sportsman’s spirit.”

Pakistan had blamed match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe for barring the players from shaking hands. That led Pakistan nearly pulling out of the tournament before it eventually went ahead with its group game against the United Arab Emirates after more than an hour’s delay when it claimed Pycroft had apologized.

