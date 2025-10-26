Live Radio
Photos from US President Donald Trump’s visit to Malaysia, South Korea and Japan

The Associated Press

October 26, 2025, 5:38 PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia to oversee the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace pact. While he met with the leaders of all three countries — as well as Brazil’s — demonstrators took to the streets to protest his arrival. He’s also set to visit South Korea and Japan during this trip.

