Photos from US President Donald Trump’s visit to Malaysia, South Korea and Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia to oversee the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace pact.…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump visited Malaysia to oversee the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace pact. While he met with the leaders of all three countries — as well as Brazil’s — demonstrators took to the streets to protest his arrival. He’s also set to visit South Korea and Japan during this trip.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.