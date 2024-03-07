Live Radio
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

March 7, 2024, 10:14 PM

March 1-7, 2024

A family member of a passenger on missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 attended the 10th annual remembrance event in Malaysia, Chinese leader Xi Jinping drank a cup of tea during the opening session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, and contestants of the Miss World pageant posed for photographs at an event to mark International Women’s Day in Mumbai, India.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

