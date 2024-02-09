Live Radio
Home » Asia News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

February 9, 2024, 4:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Feb. 2-Feb. 8, 2024

People prepare to celebrate Lunar New Year in many Asian countries including China and Taiwan; senior high school students celebrate graduation in Seoul, South Korea; fans cheers for a K-pop band in Jakarta, Indonesia; Kashmiri Muslim devotees pray during Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark Prophet Muhammad’s ascension to heaven; and Indian Hindu devotees prepare for the Magh Mela fair in Prayagraj, India.

Muslim grooms sit waiting for their brides in a mass wedding in Ahmedabad, India; people grieve after a landslide in Macao town, Philippines; England competes in a cricket match against India; and badminton players compete in a tournament in Bangkok.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in the Asia-Pacific region made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up