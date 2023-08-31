Labor Day: Labor Day travel expected to be up over last year; gas prices moderate | Labor Day events in DC area | Expect crowded airports and full flights this weekend
Live Radio
Home » Asia News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

August 31, 2023, 11:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Aug. 25-31, 2023

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia and over a headstone at a cemetery in Sydney, Australia. Members of Malaysian school-based government youth organization KRS hold their national flags during the National Day parade in Putrajaya, Malaysia and thousands of South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the stop of the Japan’s release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up