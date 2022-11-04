ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Prince William Co. Republicans wins elections case | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Ueda holds 1-shot lead in Toto Classic after 2nd round

The Associated Press

November 4, 2022, 3:47 AM

SHIGA, Japan (AP) — Motoko Ueda had a 3-under 69 to hold a one-shot lead on Friday after the second round the the LPGA’s Toto Classic.

Ueda was a shot clear of fellow Japanese players Miyu Yamashita and Ai Suzuki. Yamashita carded a 68 and Suzuki had a 70.

Attahaya Thitikul of Thailand, the LPGA’s No. 1-ranked player, had 67 and was four shots off the lead. Saiki Fujita of Japan had the best round of the day with a 66 and was three shots off the pace.

Thitikul says she is being powered by Japanese food.

“I just talked with my caddie,” she said. “We’re not going to eat the same thing every day, so we’re going to change every dinner. I think the first two days we had sushi, and then yesterday ramen, and today ramen, so I have to find something for tomorrow and the next day.

