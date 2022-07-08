RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Wimbledon lookahead: Jabeur faces Rybakina in women’s final

The Associated Press

July 8, 2022, 3:40 PM

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY

There will be a new Grand Slam champion on Centre Court when Ons Jabeur plays Elena Rybakina on Saturday in the Wimbledon final. Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab woman and first African woman to win a major tennis tournament. Rybakina was born in Russia but switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018. The men’s doubles final is scheduled to be played on Centre Court after the women’s singles match.

SATURDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 79 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius).

FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 9 Cam Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

32 — Number of Grand Slam finals for Djokovic, breaking the record of 31 he shared with Roger Federer.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Magic potion. That’s all I can say. It helps.” — Djokovic, speaking about what he appeared to inhale from a water bottle during a changeover in his fourth-round match against Tim van Rijthoven.

