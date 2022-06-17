RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: UK sanctions Russian Orthodox head | A Ukrainian farmer and her snails | Leaders pledge arms in Kyiv visit | European leaders witness war's horror
Home » Asia News » Malaysia: Disney refused to…

Malaysia: Disney refused to cut gay scenes in ‘Lightyear’

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 6:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s film censors said Friday that it was Disney’s decision to ax the animated film “Lightyear” from the country’s cinemas after refusing to cut scenes promoting homosexuality.

The Film Censorship Board said it approved the movie with parental guidance for those under 13 on the condition of modifications. Scenes and dialogues that it “found to contain elements promoting the LGBT lifestyle which violate key aspects of the Guidelines on the Film Censorship” were ordered to “be cut and muted,” the board said in a statement.

“However, the film distributors did not agree to comply with the instructions” and decided instead to cancel the screening, the board, adding that it would not compromise on any LGBTQ scenes. The board did not specify in the statement which scenes violated censorship guidelines.

“Lightyear” includes a female character voiced by actress Uzo Aduba briefly kissing her female partner in one scene in the $200 million film.

Authorities across much of the Muslim world have barred “Lightyear” from being played at cinemas because it includes a brief kiss between a lesbian couple. Many Muslims consider gays and lesbians to be sinful and many Muslim-majority nations criminalize same-sex relationships. The United Arab Emirates also announced it would ban the Pixar animated feature from showing in movie theaters because of the kiss.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After a long-term study, evidence-based decisions need trustworthy data

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up