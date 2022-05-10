RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Putin doesn't mention Ukraine on Victory Day | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms
Home » Asia News » Indonesian sailors seize $82M…

Indonesian sailors seize $82M of cocaine floating off port

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 6:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday made Indonesia’s biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea, the navy said.

Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in Southeast Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.

The four black packages containing 179 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) of cocaine worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($82.6 million) were found floating near Merak port on Java island on Sunday, the navy’s deputy chief of staff said at a news conference Monday.

Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic, Vice Adm. Ahmadi Heri Purwono said. Smugglers likely put the drugs in the water near a port for them to be moved by a speedboat and were monitoring the packages when they were seized by the navy, he said.

“This is a spectacular seizure of cocaine, considering its huge value and the impact on the people as a result of the illicit drugs,” Purwono said. No one has been arrested, and authorities are still investigating, he said.

The officers who spotted the package were among 5,000 navy personnel deployed to secure Eid al-Fitr homecomings. Millions of Indonesians celebrate the holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by traveling to see their families across the vast archipelago.

The U.N. drug office says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part because international drug syndicates target its young population. Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency estimates there are 5.6 million drug users in the country of 270 million people.

Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes. About one-third of them are foreigners. Its last executions were in 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DeJoy: Expect USPS mail prices to keep going up at an ‘uncomfortable rate’

Results out for third round of pulse surveys, what should agencies do with the data?

Retirement processing times inching down so far in 2022

Former deputy federal CIO Roat leaned on her relationships to achieve results

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up