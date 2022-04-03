RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | What is Putin's endgame now? | How to help
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term; successor to be picked in May

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 11:11 PM

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek second term; successor to be picked in May.

