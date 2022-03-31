RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Asia News » China manufacturing weakens as…

China manufacturing weakens as anti-virus controls tighten

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 12:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March after most of Shanghai and two other industrial centers were shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, a survey showed Thursday.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the Chinese statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, fell to 49.5 from February’s 50.2 on a 100-point scale. Numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

Sub-indicators of new orders, new export orders, employment, production and business expectations all declined, the report said.

“Even if the outbreak is brought under control soon, it will still take a while for the economy to get back on track,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

Most businesses in Shanghai, China’s most populous city, have been ordered to close while millions of people are tested for the virus.

Access to Changchun and Jilin in the northeast has been suspended, forcing automakers and other factories to shut down. Restrictions also have been imposed on some smaller cities.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Business & Finance | World News

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up