OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » Mikaela Shiffrin says she…

Mikaela Shiffrin says she is ready for ‘fun’ Olympic super-G

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to have some “fun” when she returns to Olympic action in the super-G.

Shiffrin posted on Twitter early Friday morning that she is grateful “to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.”

The two-time Olympic gold medalist’s third race of the Beijing Games was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday in China.

Shiffrin is off to a rough start so far at the 2022 Olympics. The 26-year-old American went off-course about 10 seconds into the giant slalom on Monday and after about half as much time in the slalom on Wednesday.

“I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours,” Shiffrin wrote Friday, “and I have to thank everyone for that.”

She won the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Shiffrin never has entered an Olympic super-G before but did win that race at the 2019 world championships.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up