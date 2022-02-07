OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » GLIMPSES: Silhouetted, Olympic snowboarder…

GLIMPSES: Silhouetted, Olympic snowboarder hangs in mid-air

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 5:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — The snowboarder hangs, suspended upside down in the air, a shadow barely visible next to the glare of the bright sun.

Associated Press photographer Francisco Seco had been looking for this shot from the moment he arrived at the men’s slopestyle competition at the Beijing Olympics.

“From the very beginning, from the first round, I thought about this photo because I love silhouettes,” he said.

First, he had to make sure he got the more classic photos that showed each rider in Sunday’s event. Once that was out of the way, he turned to his passion.

“I saw the sun and thought, maybe I can get my shot,” he said.

He nailed it when Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris was competing.

He’s not quite sure why he loves silhouettes so much, but he sees them as theatrical and likes how only the shape of a person is visible, with all identifying markers stripped away.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

DoD's Arrington resigns 'in protest' after Pentagon eliminated her position

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

NCTC looks to drive info-sharing efforts forward via new mobile app

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up