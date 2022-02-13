OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Snow delights…

AP PHOTOS: Snow delights — and disrupts — Beijing Olympics

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 5:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A sustained, heavy snowfall delighted — and disrupted — the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Fat flakes fell at all three locations that are hosting the Beijing Games. It wouldn’t normally be that novel to see snow at the Winter Olympics, but China’s capital city and the mountain venues get precious little of the stuff usually, making these the first Winter Games to rely almost entirely on artificial snow.

Some events had to be delayed or postponed because of the snowfall, which made visibility poor.

But those unaccustomed to the fairytale flakes reveled in the scene. Games workers dressed in head-to-toe hazmat suits rolled around in the snow that blanketed Beijing. Even the ever-present Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen got in on the action. Someone built a “snowman” to resemble the chubby panda, who is normally depicted encased in ice.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Olympics | Other Sports News | Sports | World News

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up