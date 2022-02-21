CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Bye bye…

AP PHOTOS: Bye bye bubble — but 1 final zero-COVID reminder

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — Leaving the Winter Olympics brings one full circle with a final early morning visit to an eerily empty Beijing airport.

Like a scene out of Steven Soderbergh’s pandemic thriller “Contagion,” masked travelers are greeted by an army of workers in full hazmat suits — white with blue stripes — with face shields or masks and goggles, a final, nondescript interaction after weeks inside the closed loop that kept Games participants separate from the general population.

Whether checking in visitors for their flights or carrying an athlete’s skis, these hermetically sealed workers facelessly run the airport. AP photographers on their way home from the Olympics captured them on the job.

A worker addressing his crew lined up like sentries added drawings of the popular Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen to the back of a suit. Another crew gets a push on a cart, bobsled team-like. Canada’s hockey team’s bags get taken for a ride.

No matter the task, it’s being done in full protective gear, a last shield from the coronavirus in a zero-COVID policy country.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up