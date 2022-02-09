OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Athletes soar…

AP PHOTOS: Athletes soar high in Day 4 at Beijing Olympics

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 12:35 AM

Athletes made history in figure skating and freestyle skiing big air, among other events, on Day 4 of the Beijing Olympics.

Images captured Tuesday by Associated Press photographers across Olympic venues show Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan competing during the men’s short program figure skating competition, Natalie Maag of Switzerland sliding during a luge women’s singles run and American cross-country skier Jessie Diggins reacting after winning bronze in the women’s sprint free competition.

Keegan Messing of Canada was seen celebrating after competing in the men’s short program figure skating competition. He finished ninth in the event, a day after getting to Beijing. His travels had been delayed because of a positive COVID-19 test in Canada.

Bing Dwen Dwen, one of the mascots of the Beijing Olympics, raised journalists’ spirits in the main press center, visiting the Xinhua and AP offices.

Meanwhile, interest in the Games’ medal count remained high. Olympic workers and volunteers held up their smartphones to record the medal ceremony after the women’s freestyle skiing big air event concluded.

