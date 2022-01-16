CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo schools dump formula for shifting to virtual class | Prince George's Co. brings in 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. implements mask requirement | No mask, vaccine mandate in Va. House this year
Home » Asia News » 16 dead in lunchtime…

16 dead in lunchtime blast at cafeteria in southern China

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A lunchtime explosion at an office cafeteria killed 16 people in southwest China on Friday and injured 10 others, authorities said.

A gas leak is the suspected cause of the blast, the Chongqing city government said in an online statement.

The cafeteria collapsed, trapping victims inside. Rescue workers searched the debris into the night and all the bodies were recovered by midnight, the official Xinhua News Agency said. One of the survivors was in critical condition, Xinhua said.

The 12:10 p.m. blast happened at a government subdistrict office in Wulong District, which is about 75 kilometers (120 miles) west of the Chongqing city center and known for its scenic karst rock formations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | World News

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up