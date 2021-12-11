CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Asia News » ISU cancels Four Continents…

ISU cancels Four Continents short track speedskating in Utah

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Four Continents short track speedskating championships in January have been canceled because of expected limited attendance due to the new COVID-19 omicron variant.

The International Skating Union says it was told that several countries won’t attend the meet that had been set for Jan. 14-16 at the Utah Olympic Oval near Salt Lake City.

The withdrawals, along with travel restrictions, quarantine requirements, safety concerns and logistical challenges, caused the ISU to cancel the meet that would have been held three weeks before the Beijing Olympics.

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up