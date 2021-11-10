CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Asia News » Schools, roads closed, 1…

Schools, roads closed, 1 person dead in snowstorm in China

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 4:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A snowstorm that has lingered for several days in northeastern China has forced schools to close, suspended rail services, crushed greenhouses and left one person dead.

More than 50 centimeters (20 inches) of snow was reported in some cities in Liaoning province and China’s Inner Mongolia region.

Chinese state media said that one person died in Tongliao, a city in Inner Mongolia, but provided no further details. Snow fell for 46 hours in the city, the longest since at least 1951, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The cold front, which swept across northwestern China and Beijing last weekend, was weakening and China’s meteorological agency forecast the snow would end Thursday. Workers used excavators to clear roads as the snow abated, CCTV said.

About 1,000 people were trapped overnight in service areas of highways in Jilin province, authorities said in a statement posted on social media. Some highways were closed and train service was halted in the province.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Education News | World News

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up