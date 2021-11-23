THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » Asia News » Ferry capsizes in Sri…

Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 7:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLOMBO (AP) — A ferry capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing at least six people, a police spokesperson said.

Twenty people have been rescued but it is not certain how many people were on the ferry, police spokesperson Nihal Talduwa said.

Four children were among the dead and another child is in intensive care, Talduwa said.

Navy divers have suspended rescue efforts after searching the area of the lagoon where the rudimentary vessel overturned, the spokesperson told The Associated Press, but will remain on standby.

It was not immediately known what caused the ferry to capsize.

The ferry was traveling from Kurinchakeni to the town of Kinniya along the country’s eastern coast and about 260 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo.

Ferry accidents are relatively rare in Sri Lanka because many locations are now connected by bridges.

However, the bridge that connects the two towns has been closed for repairs, forcing people to use rudimentary vessels to cross the river, said Naazik Majeed, a social activist in Kinniya.

Angry residents burned tires and surrounded government offices, blaming officials for the accident.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | National News | World News

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up