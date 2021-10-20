Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Asia News » Pohang beats Ulsan on…

Pohang beats Ulsan on penalties to reach Asian CL final

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 9:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Pohang Steelers reached the Asian Champions League final by beating Ulsan Hyundai on penalties Wednesday after scoring an 89th-minute equalizer in an all-South Korean matchup.

Pohang won the shootout 5-4 with Ulsan’s Dutch defender Dave Bulthuis the only player to miss, sending the first penalty over the bar. The game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Pohang will face Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the final on Nov. 23 in Riyadh. The two teams are tied on a record three titles each in the competition.

Ulsan, the defending champion, took the lead seven minutes after the break as Yun Il-lok scored from close range after Pohang goalkeeper Lee Jun spilled a low cross.

Pohang, which last won the title in 2009, nearly equalized just after the hour mark as a close-range header from Lim Sang-hyub was palmed away by Jo Hyeon-woo. Ulsan was reduced to 10 men shortly after when captain Won Du-jae was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge.

With one minute remaining, Australian defender Alex Grant’s looping header from a right-sided free kick deceived Ulsan’s goalkeeper and took the game into extra time.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal defeated local rival Al-Nassr 2-1 in an all-Saudi Arabian semifinal in Riyadh.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID

OPM proposes expanding FEDVIP coverage to temporary, seasonal employees

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up